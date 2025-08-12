Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Roku worth $880,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,233 shares of company stock worth $28,362,681. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -195.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

