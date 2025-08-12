Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Campbell’s worth $962,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 52.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Price Performance

CPB opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.