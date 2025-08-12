Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.68% of Liberty Broadband worth $936,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 996,764 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,244,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,022,000 after purchasing an additional 854,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $41,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

