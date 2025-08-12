Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $943,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4%

RBC stock opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $272.50 and a one year high of $416.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.66 and a 200-day moving average of $358.51.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock worth $48,818,116 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.17.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

