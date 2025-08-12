Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,993 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,589,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.53% of Donaldson worth $844,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $3,913,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

