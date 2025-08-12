Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 246,915 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $906,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

CRS stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.00.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

