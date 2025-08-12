Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 268,078 Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,232,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 268,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Range Resources worth $967,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Range Resources by 124.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This trade represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.