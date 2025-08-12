Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,962,389 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,372,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,962,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.64% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $931,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 314,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 888,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 149,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

