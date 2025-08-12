Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 312,804 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,907,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Core & Main worth $865,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Core & Main by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,983,343.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,730.72. This represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,445 shares of company stock valued at $26,045,755. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CNM opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.