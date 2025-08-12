Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,436 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,690,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $1,006,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2%

Henry Schein stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

