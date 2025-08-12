Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 392,875 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.98% of Toll Brothers worth $1,052,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:TOL opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

