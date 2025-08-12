Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,496 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $840,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Down 0.0%

BLD opened at $415.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $421.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.