Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 441,146 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,239,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.12% of Permian Resources worth $903,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

