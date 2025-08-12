Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 465,101 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.11% of BellRing Brands worth $965,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shawn Conway acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,400.85. This represents a 67.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $836,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NYSE BRBR opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

