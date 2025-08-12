Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 725,512 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.05% of Enphase Energy worth $981,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 517,989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ENPH opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $130.08.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.