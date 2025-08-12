Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 75,891 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,020,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 134,975 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.18 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

