Vaxcyte FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2026 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

PCVX opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,189,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,302 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 1,211.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 640,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $20,988,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

