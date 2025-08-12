Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.97.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

