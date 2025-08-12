VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$10.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FORA opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$57.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of -0.02.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

