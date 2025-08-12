Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $216.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 104.02%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

