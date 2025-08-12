Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VVOS. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.25 target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.60 to $6.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVOS

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 7.03. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.43% and a negative net margin of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.