Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $275.41 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 305,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,405,000 after buying an additional 292,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile



Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

