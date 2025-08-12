Wall Street Zen Downgrades E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $2.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $540.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.17 million. On average, analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,724,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.