Wall Street Zen Downgrades Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Emergent Biosolutions Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE EBS opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.97. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $49,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.30. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 358,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

