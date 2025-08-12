Wall Street Zen Downgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $198,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,930. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Huffines bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,679.56. This represents a 21.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 242,180 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 193,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 655,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 569,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

