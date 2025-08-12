Wall Street Zen Downgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to Hold

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.7%

MBLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. The trade was a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.