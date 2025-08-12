Wall Street Zen Downgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Buy

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,980.12. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $178,352.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 115.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

