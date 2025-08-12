Wall Street Zen Upgrades D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) to “Hold”

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 1.1%

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.33. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

