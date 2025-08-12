Wall Street Zen Upgrades D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) to “Hold”

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading alerts:

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 1.1%

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.33. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.