Wall Street Zen Upgrades D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) to “Hold”

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 1.1%
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.33. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.05.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.