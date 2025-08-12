Wall Street Zen Upgrades Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) to Buy

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.02 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $68,682.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 371,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,846.99. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,151 shares of company stock worth $209,075 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $41,543,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $21,101,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $10,897,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 20,831.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 1,208,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $7,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

