Wall Street Zen Upgrades Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NRP opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $81.74 and a 1-year high of $113.04.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 165,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

