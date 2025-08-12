Wall Street Zen Upgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Buy

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

