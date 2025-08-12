Wall Street Zen Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to “Hold”

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Transocean by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 154.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 125.9% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.