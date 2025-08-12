Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

