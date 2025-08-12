Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $254.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.3529.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $237.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.