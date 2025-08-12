WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,960. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at $193,797.10. This represents a 70.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,372 shares of company stock worth $6,789,843 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.