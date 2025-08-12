WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,815,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,564,000 after purchasing an additional 430,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,015,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,372 shares of company stock worth $6,789,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.