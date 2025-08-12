Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Arvinas

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $6.59 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,979 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,332,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

