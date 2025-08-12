Wedbush Has Bearish Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Q3 Earnings

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Legault now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.57 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

DBD stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -175.37 and a beta of 1.68. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,890,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,622,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,894,000 after purchasing an additional 140,290 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,498,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 761,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 720,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

