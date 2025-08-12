Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of AnaptysBio Q3 Earnings

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $560 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

