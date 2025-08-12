Wedbush Has Positive Estimate for PepGen FY2025 Earnings

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.62). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on PepGen from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepGen

PepGen Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. PepGen has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PepGen in the first quarter worth $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in PepGen in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepGen in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.