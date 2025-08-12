Wedbush Weighs in on OneStream’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OS)

Get OneStream alerts:

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for OneStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneStream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

OS opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. OneStream has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OneStream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,840 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,493.80. This trade represents a 80.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,003,163 shares in the company, valued at $25,199,454.56. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,973 shares of company stock worth $5,300,358. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

