What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for PRAX FY2025 Earnings?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn ($12.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($11.25). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.90) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,137.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $44.95 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

