What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Appian Q3 Earnings?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Appian in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $27.80 on Monday. Appian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,312,641.95. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,878,575 shares of company stock worth $60,068,617 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Appian by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Appian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 89.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

