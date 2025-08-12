What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for KLIC FY2025 Earnings?

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $35.06 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 438.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

