What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for TNYA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 5,130,774 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.