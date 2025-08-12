What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for APEI Q4 Earnings?

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Public Education and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

American Public Education stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $506.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,736 shares of company stock worth $19,211,182. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

