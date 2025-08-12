What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for HLT FY2025 Earnings?

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $261.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,311,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,388,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

