Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $106.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

