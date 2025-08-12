William Blair Forecasts QIAGEN’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QIAGEN in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for QIAGEN’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. QIAGEN has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. QIAGEN’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in QIAGEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QIAGEN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QIAGEN by 3,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,934 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,002,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,756,000 after purchasing an additional 287,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. QIAGEN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

