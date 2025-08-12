William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for DVAX Earnings

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,067,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,279,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 558,046 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

